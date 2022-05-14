Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 81,960 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,960 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $156,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.