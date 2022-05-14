Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 78,027 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,027 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $105,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,307,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after buying an additional 1,168,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

