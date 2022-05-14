Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,418 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of Dollar Tree worth $152,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

