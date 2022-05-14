Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.89% of Celanese worth $161,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 178.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE CE opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.66. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

