Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $149.38 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,556 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.54% of AmerisourceBergen worth $149,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

