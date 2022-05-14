Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $131.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.49% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $131,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.