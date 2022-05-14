Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $118.05 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of State Street worth $118,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

NYSE:STT opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

