Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $115.08 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $115,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

