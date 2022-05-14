Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $139,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

