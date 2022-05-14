Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $128,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 69.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

