Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 5,175 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $145,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global stock opened at $336.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

