Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.16. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 249,659 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMLP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.28.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 318,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,301. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

