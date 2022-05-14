Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 18182918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 267,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

