Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

MRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 357,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $209.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.