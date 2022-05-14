Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Marcus stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 142.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

