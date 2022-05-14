Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 5,834,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,485. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

