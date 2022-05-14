Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 281,863 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

