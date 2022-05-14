Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.82.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

