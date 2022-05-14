Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.