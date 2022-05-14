Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMG. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 265.25 ($3.27).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 239.80 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 163.95 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($33,842.93).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

