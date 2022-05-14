Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $77.84. 480,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

