Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,615 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,968,651. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 9,432,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,503. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.02.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
