Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.