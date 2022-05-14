Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,511,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 920,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,484,000 after purchasing an additional 268,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 11,572,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,468,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

