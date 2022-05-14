Makena Capital Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up 1.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

INVH traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

