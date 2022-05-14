Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 1,526 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 3,576,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

