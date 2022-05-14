Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 137,286 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,286 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,577,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,603,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

