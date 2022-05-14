Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.77. 9,053,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,380. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

