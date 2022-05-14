Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,752,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,997,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 452,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.78. 7,536,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

