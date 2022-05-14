Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $786,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.38. The stock has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $193.11 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

