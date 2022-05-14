Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $25.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,733,000.
IJR stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
