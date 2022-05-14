Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. 567,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

