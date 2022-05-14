Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 667,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 164,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,557 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 292,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 161,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.