Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,441 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,443,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.37 and a one year high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
