Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 219 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 203,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

