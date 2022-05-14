MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Trading Down 5.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.39. 62,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 511,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.67 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.