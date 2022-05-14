Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $152.30

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.30 and last traded at $152.37, with a volume of 1215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

