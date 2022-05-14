Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up approximately 2.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

