Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Director Acquires $16,379.65 in Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,379.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 852,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 119,318 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.