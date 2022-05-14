LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Acquires $25,166.10 in Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

