LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Acquires $25,166.10 in Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:LXP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
