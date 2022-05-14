LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €765.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($805.26) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($869.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($863.16) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($821.05) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($842.11) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €830.00 ($873.68) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €780.92 ($822.02).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €581.30 ($611.89) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($274.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €617.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €670.61.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

