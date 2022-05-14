Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

