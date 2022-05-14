Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

