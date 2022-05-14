Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

