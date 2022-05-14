Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $162.02 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

