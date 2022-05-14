Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

