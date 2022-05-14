Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $182.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,822.90 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

