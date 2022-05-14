Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 1.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after buying an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.81. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.