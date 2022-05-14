Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.6% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $111.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

