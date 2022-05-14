Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 190 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $375.97 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.45 and its 200 day moving average is $409.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

